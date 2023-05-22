Snyman, Murray, Fekitoa and Nash all back for URC Grand Final

MUNSTER’S CHANCES FOR the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday has been boosted by the return of RG Snyman, Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray and Calvin Nash.

The province face Stormers in the Grand Final in Cape Town, with kick-off at 5.30pm Irish time.

A 30-player travelling squad is leaving today and will arrive in Cape Town tomorrow.

The squad consists of 17 forwards and 13 backs with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named before 12pm on Friday.

Jean Kleyn and Ben Healy are due to complete the return to play protocols this week after being removed during the semi-final win over Leinster. However, both players are on the flight.

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection after missing the semi-final.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan is included among the travelling squad.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.