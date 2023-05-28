Munster announce details of homecoming event at Thomond Park

MUNSTER ARE ON their way back from Cape Town with an added bit of luggage, having taken the URC trophy from the Stormers in yesterday’s pulsating final.

It marks Munster’s first trophy in 12 years and they earned it the hard way, ending the regular season with a South African swing and then forced to go on the road in the URC play-offs, first to Glasgow, then to Dublin and ultimately to Cape Town.

And after such a long stint on the road, they will return to Thomond Park tomorrow (Monday) for a special homecoming event.

The gates open from 6pm with the squad expected to arrive from 7pm.

Tickets are free, but have to be downloaded in advance. They can be acquired at this link.