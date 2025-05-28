Advertisement
Limerick defeated Cork by 16 points in their round-robin clash. Tom Maher/INPHO
Fans face another price increase for Munster hurling final tickets

Limerick will face Cork in the final on 7 June.
10.13am, 28 May 2025
TICKET PRICES FOR the Munster hurling final have been increased again for the clash of Limerick and Cork at the Gaelic Grounds on 7 June.

Terrace tickets are priced at €40, stand tickets will be €50 and the admission for U16s will be €10. OAPs and students will have a concession of €5.

The 42 has contacted Munster GAA for comment as fans face another price hike.

These prices represent a second €5 increase compared to last year’s Munster final between Limerick and Clare and the 2023 decider between the same teams when tickets were priced at €40 for the stand and €30 for the terrace.

Munster GAA announced on Monday that tickets for this year’s provincial final would not be going on general sale, and would only be distributed through participating county boards. The decision was made due to high demand, meaning tickets cannot be purchased through Ticketmaster, Centra or Supervalu outlets.

Season ticket holders from Limerick and Cork will receive their tickets through the normal channels.

Limerick are chasing a Munster seven-in-a-row this year while Cork are hoping to win their first provincial title in seven years. John Kiely’s side won the round-robin clash by 16 points two weeks ago.

