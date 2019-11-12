Here are the draws for the Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup

Tipperary's Seamus Callanan and Richie English of Limerick.

THE DRAWS FOR the Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup pre-season competitions were made last night.

All-Ireland hurling champions have been drawn in Group A alongside 2018 winners Limerick and Clare, with Kerry, Waterford and Cork contesting Group B.

Limerick will travel to face neighbours Clare in the opening game while Kerry host the Deise.

Munster football holders Kerry have home advantage against Cork in the McGrath Cup Group B opener as Limerick face Clare in Group A.

Waterford (Group A) and Tipperary (Group B) have byes in the opening round.

The finals for Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup will be played on the weekend of 11/12 January.

Dates and venues for both competitions have yet to be confirmed.

McGrath Cup

Group A: Limerick, Clare and Waterford

Group B: Kerry, Cork and Tipperary

Munster Hurling League

Group A: Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

Group B: Kerry, Waterford and Cork

