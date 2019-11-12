This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the draws for the Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup

All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary will contest a group with Limerick and Clare.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 9:16 AM
1 hour ago 1,740 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4887793
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan and Richie English of Limerick.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan and Richie English of Limerick.
THE DRAWS FOR the Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup pre-season competitions were made last night. 

All-Ireland hurling champions have been drawn in Group A alongside 2018 winners Limerick and Clare, with Kerry, Waterford and Cork contesting Group B.

Limerick will travel to face neighbours Clare in the opening game while Kerry host the Deise.

Munster football holders Kerry have home advantage against Cork in the McGrath Cup Group B opener as Limerick face Clare in Group A.

Waterford (Group A) and Tipperary (Group B) have byes in the opening round.

The finals for  Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup will be played on the weekend of 11/12 January.

Dates and venues for both competitions have yet to be confirmed.

McGrath Cup

Group A: Limerick, Clare and Waterford
Group B: Kerry, Cork and Tipperary

Munster Hurling League

Group A: Clare, Limerick and Tipperary
Group B: Kerry, Waterford and Cork 

