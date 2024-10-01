Advertisement
Shane Daly. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Update

Abrahams and Daly ruled out of Munster's clash with Ospreys

Alex Nankivell could come back into contention after missing the Zebre game with a knock.
7.15pm, 1 Oct 2024
MUNSTER’S INJURY LIST continues to grow with Thaakir Abrahams and Shane Daly both ruled out of Saturday’s URC clash with Ospreys.

Daly was forced off in the early stages of last weekend’s defeat in Zebre with an elbow injury, while Abrahams followed after injuring his leg.

Both are unavailable for Saturday’s game in Cork, while Ruadhán Quinn will also sit out the round three fixture after failing a HIA.

Centre Alex Nankivell could come back into contention after missing the Zebre game with a knock, with a decision on his availability to be made later in the week.

Liam Coombes (leg) and Billy Burns (shoulder) are also ruled out, while Patrick Campbell is seeing a specialist this week for a shoulder injury.

Diarmuid Kilgallen (leg), Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Tom Ahern (ankle), Rory Scannell (ankle), Paddy Patterson (knee), Edwin Edogbo (achilles) and Roman Salanoa (knee) are all continuing to rehab.

Ciarán Kennedy
