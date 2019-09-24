This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sweetnam, Arnold and Goggin emerge as injury concerns for Munster

Johann van Graan’s side open their Pro14 season against Dragons on Saturday.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 3:32 PM
MUNSTER’S BACKLINE RESOURCES for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 opener against Dragons could be hit further with the news Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold and Dan Goggin are all doubts for the Thomond Park clash [KO 3pm, TG4/eir Sport/Premier Sports].

With 12 players away on World Cup duty, Johann van Graan has been working with a smaller group in pre-season and must now wait to see if three of his backs will be fit and available for round one.

munsters-rory-scannell-dan-goggin-and-jj-hanrahan Goggin is a doubt for Saturday. Source: Inpho

Sweetnam, Arnold and Goggin did not feature in Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat to Connacht and Munster today confirmed the trio have picked up unspecified knocks ahead of the campaign curtain-raiser.

Hooker Rhys Marshall is also a doubt for Saturday and the medical team will continue to assess the fitness of all four players ahead of Friday’s team announcement.

In more positive news, Alex Wootton — who has not played since March — has stepped up his rehabilitation from a knee injury and has returned to limited on-field training. 

Ciaran Parker [calf] is a long-term absentee, while Australian Jed Holloway has now linked up with the Munster squad in Limerick after signing on a short-term deal for the World Cup period. 

