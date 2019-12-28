9 mins ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Guinness Pro14 inter-provincial derby between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park.

This game was one of the most enjoyable fixtures of last season with plenty of big talking points. Remember Johnny Sexton being dumped into the turf by Fineen Wycherley? James Lowe’s red card? The apparent bit of bite between Sexton and Munster’s Joey Carbery? And then there was the actual rugby itself!

There’s plenty of different faces on the pitch this time around but hopefully we get another exciting game. The big news from a Leinster point of view is that Jamison Gibson-Park is a late withdrawal from the team with illness, so Rowan Osborne comes in to make his first start for the province.

For Munster, the sight of Carbery on the bench is a welcome boost, and we should get to see him make his first appearance in red of the season.

We’re set to get underway in Limerick at 6pm, so we’ll be back a little closer to then as Leinster look to keep up their perfect start to the season at the home of their fiercest rivals.