Munster apologise to supporters following issues with All Blacks XV live stream

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE issued an apology to supporters following complaints regarding the live stream service covering yesterday’s Thomond Park meeting with an All Blacks XV.

With no Irish broadcaster picking up the game, Munster provided live coverage through their in-house platform, Access Munster. The service is €42 for a yearly subscription, with yesterday’s game available as a once-off purchase for €10.

However some supporters reported problems with the streaming service, with complaints starting during the pre-match proceedings as Munster stood to face the All Blacks’ Haka.

Munster Rugby would like to apologise to our supporters who experienced difficulties in accessing Saturday evening’s live stream of Munster v All Blacks XV on Access Munster.



Munster have now apologised to those supporters who did experience issues watching the game, adding that they intend to make contact with users who were affected.

“We encountered an issue with our website provider who were unable to isolate and fix the problem quickly.

“The majority of subscribers were able to watch the match without any problems, however, we deeply regret the difficulties encountered by those impacted.

“The decision to live stream the game on Access Munster was only made after the match was offered to terrestrial television providers in Ireland. Those providers opted against broadcasting the match.

“Matches this season and in previous seasons have been successfully live streamed on Access Munster including pre-season matches against Gloucester and Leinster in addition to the Barbarians double-header in September 2023.

“These matches require a significant cost to broadcast, particularly Saturday evening’s fixture which included a multiple camera set-up, referee mic and TMO capabilities.

“Munster Rugby are continuing to investigate the issue with the provider and, once we confirm the users that were affected, we will be in contact directly with them.”

The game was Munster’s first outing since Graham Rowntree’s departure as head coach, with the province falling to a 38-24 defeat despite a spirited effort in front of over 26,000 supporters.