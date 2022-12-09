Membership : Access or Sign Up
Haley returns as Munster make one change for Sunday's clash with Toulouse

Shane Daly moves to the wing and Keith Earls is on the bench.

52 minutes ago 2,514 Views 10 Comments
Munster's Mike Haley.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER WELCOME MIKEY Haley back into their starting side for Sunday’s Champions Cup opener against Toulouse at Thomond Park [KO 3.15pm, RTÉ 2/BT Sport 3].

Haley’s inclusion, which sees Shane Daly move to the wing, is the only change to the side that secured a bonus-point win in Edinburgh last weekend..

Peter O’Mahony captains the team and John Ryan starts on his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Elsewhere Antoine Frisch makes his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson is included among the replacements by Graham Rowntree and in line to make his Champions Cup debut.

Keith Earls is also named in the squad and set to make his second appearance of the season, having returned to training last month after recovering from a thigh injury sustained in September.

Meanwhile Munster have confirmed that Academy lock Edwin Edogbo has sustained an ankle injury that rules him out for at least six to seven weeks.

Munster

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Antoine Frisch
  • 12. Rory Scannell
  • 11. Shane Daly
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. John Ryan
  • 4 Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. Roman Salanoa
  • 19. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 20. Alex Kendellen
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. Jack Crowley
  • 23. Keith Earls

