Haley returns as Munster make one change for Sunday's clash with Toulouse

MUNSTER WELCOME MIKEY Haley back into their starting side for Sunday’s Champions Cup opener against Toulouse at Thomond Park [KO 3.15pm, RTÉ 2/BT Sport 3].

Haley’s inclusion, which sees Shane Daly move to the wing, is the only change to the side that secured a bonus-point win in Edinburgh last weekend..

Advertisement

Peter O’Mahony captains the team and John Ryan starts on his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Elsewhere Antoine Frisch makes his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson is included among the replacements by Graham Rowntree and in line to make his Champions Cup debut.

Keith Earls is also named in the squad and set to make his second appearance of the season, having returned to training last month after recovering from a thigh injury sustained in September.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

Meanwhile Munster have confirmed that Academy lock Edwin Edogbo has sustained an ankle injury that rules him out for at least six to seven weeks.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Joey Carbery

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4 Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (Captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Jack O’Donoghue

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jack Crowley

23. Keith Earls

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rnorwichugby.