Burns and Campbell among players leaving Munster at end of season

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that six senior players will depart at end of the season.

The departures of Scott Buckley, Billy Burns, Patrick Campbell, Liam Coombes, Jack Daly and Cian Hurley were today confirmed by the province.

In addition academy scrum-half Jack Oliver has exited and is currently training with Glasgow Warriors.

Advertisement

24-year-old hooker Buckley, who is currently on loan at Ealing Trailfinders, scored three tries in 24 Munster appearances.

30-year-old out-half Burns joined Munster last summer and scored 28 points in 10 Munster appearances. The seven-cap Ireland international joined after six years at Ulster.

Munster Rugby can confirm that Scott Buckley, Billy Burns, Patrick Campbell, Liam Coombes, Jack Daly, Cian Hurley & Jack Oliver will depart the province at the end of the season.



A big thanks to the lads for their contributions to Munster Rugby and we wish them all the best for… pic.twitter.com/GGlzexJNMX — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 16, 2025

Back three player Campbell scored four tries in 12 appearances for Munster since making his try-scoring debut against Wasps in December 2021.

Winger/centre Coombes has scored six tries in 19 Munster appearances since making a try-scoring debut against Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in November 2017.

Flanker Daly has made 10 appearances for Munster after coming up through the ranks at Castleisland RFC.

Flanker/lock Hurley made five appearances for Munster after coming up through the ranks of Clonakilty RFC and CBC.

22-year-old scrum-half Oliver departs after three years in the Munster Academy.

A Garryowen FC clubman and former Castletroy College student, Jack started the 2021/22 season by captaining the Munster U19s during the Interprovincial Championship.