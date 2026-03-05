Ronan Foxe signs two-year senior Munster contract

MUNSTER RUGBY AND the IRFU have confirmed that Ronan Foxe will be promoted to the province’s senior squad next season on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old prop joined the academy in 2023, and has since gone on to make eight senior appearances in red.

Advertisement

Foxe was part of the Ireland U20s side who reached the 2023 World Championship final.

He has already made five senior appearances for Munster this season, including his first start against Argentina XV. He has also made four appearances for Munster A and six with Garryowen.

Foxe is the third player from the current academy group to be promoted to the senior squad for next season, alongside Seán Edogbo and Ben O’Connor.