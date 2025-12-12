More Stories
Jack Crowley to start among nine Munster changes for Páirc clash

There are four further positional switches.
12.12pm, 12 Dec 2025
14

JACK CROWLEY HAS been named to start among nine changes as Munster bid to bounce back from a poor Champions Cup start against Gloucester at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh (Saturday, 5.30pm).

Out-half Crowley was a late withdrawal from their 40-14 defeat to Bath, as were Jean Kleyn and Michael Milne. All three return for the 40,000-capacity clash at the home of Cork GAA, which has seen a big screen installed at the City End for the occasion.

Prop Michael Ala’alatoa will make his first start since signing against the English Premiership side.

There are four backline changes as Mike Haley, Alex Nankivell, and Ben O’Connor join Crowley. Two further positional switches see Shane Daly move from full-back to the wing, and Dan Kelly from inside to outside centre.

JJ Hanrahan and Tom Farrell are named on the bench, while wingers Diarmuid Kilgallen and Thaakir Abrahams drop out.

Milne and Ala’alatoa feature in an all-new front-row alongside Niall Scannell. Captain Tadhg Beirne shifts to the second-row, where he is paired with Kelyn. 

Tom Ahern swaps to the back-row, where Jack O’Donoghue is introduced to join Gavin Coombes. 

Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley and potential Champions Cup debutant Conor Bartley provide the front-row back-up as Edwin Edogbo and Ruadhán Quinn complete the forward cover.

Munster Rugby

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Shane Daly
  • 13. Dan Kelly
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Ben O’Connor
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Michael Milne
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
  • 6. Tom Ahern
  • 7. Jack O’Donoghue 
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. Conor Bartley
  • 19. Edwin Edogbo
  • 20. Ruadhán Quinn
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. JJ Hanrahan
  • 23. Tom Farrell

Gloucester Rugby

  • 15. George Barton
  • 14. Josh Hathaway
  • 13. Will Knight
  • 12. Max Knight
  • 11. Rob Russell
  • 10. Charlie Atkinson
  • 9. Mike Austin
  • 1. Dian Bleuler
  • 2. Jack Innard
  • 3. Jamal Ford-Robinson
  • 4. Cam Jordan
  • 5. Arthur Clark (captain)
  • 6. Josh Basham
  • 7. Harry Taylor
  • 8. Jack Clement

Replacements:

  • 16. Kealan Freeman Price
  • 17. Ciaran Knight
  • 18. Afolabi Fasogbon
  • 19. Danny Eite
  • 20. Hugh Bokenham
  • 21. Caio James
  • 22. Rhys Price
  • 23. Jack Cotgreave

- Updated with corrected Gloucester team at 12.30pm.

