Jack Crowley to start among nine Munster changes for Páirc clash

JACK CROWLEY HAS been named to start among nine changes as Munster bid to bounce back from a poor Champions Cup start against Gloucester at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh (Saturday, 5.30pm).

Out-half Crowley was a late withdrawal from their 40-14 defeat to Bath, as were Jean Kleyn and Michael Milne. All three return for the 40,000-capacity clash at the home of Cork GAA, which has seen a big screen installed at the City End for the occasion.

Prop Michael Ala’alatoa will make his first start since signing against the English Premiership side.

There are four backline changes as Mike Haley, Alex Nankivell, and Ben O’Connor join Crowley. Two further positional switches see Shane Daly move from full-back to the wing, and Dan Kelly from inside to outside centre.

JJ Hanrahan and Tom Farrell are named on the bench, while wingers Diarmuid Kilgallen and Thaakir Abrahams drop out.

Milne and Ala’alatoa feature in an all-new front-row alongside Niall Scannell. Captain Tadhg Beirne shifts to the second-row, where he is paired with Kelyn.

Tom Ahern swaps to the back-row, where Jack O’Donoghue is introduced to join Gavin Coombes.

Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley and potential Champions Cup debutant Conor Bartley provide the front-row back-up as Edwin Edogbo and Ruadhán Quinn complete the forward cover.

Munster Rugby

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Dan Kelly

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Ben O’Connor

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Michael Milne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Tom Ahern

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Conor Bartley

19. Edwin Edogbo

20. Ruadhán Quinn

21. Paddy Patterson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Tom Farrell

Gloucester Rugby

15. George Barton

14. Josh Hathaway

13. Will Knight

12. Max Knight

11. Rob Russell

10. Charlie Atkinson

9. Mike Austin

1. Dian Bleuler

2. Jack Innard

3. Jamal Ford-Robinson

4. Cam Jordan

5. Arthur Clark (captain)

6. Josh Basham

7. Harry Taylor

8. Jack Clement

Replacements:

16. Kealan Freeman Price

17. Ciaran Knight

18. Afolabi Fasogbon

19. Danny Eite

20. Hugh Bokenham

21. Caio James

22. Rhys Price

23. Jack Cotgreave

- Updated with corrected Gloucester team at 12.30pm.