Craig Casey will start at scrum-half for "Team 2", partnering Tony Butler in the half-backs. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Munster welcome back Ireland internationals for pre-season match with a twist

Friday night’s game at Virgin Media Park will be played over 90 minutes, rather than 80.
3.19pm, 11 Sep 2025
FIVE OF MUNSTER’S Ireland internationals will make their first appearances of the season in Friday’s pre-season match against Bath [7pm, Access Munster].

Tom Ahern, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Alex Kendellen and Michael Milne have all been included in an extended 38-man squad for the novel fixture at Virgin Media Park.

New head coach Clayton McMillan has named two distinct XVs for the game, which will be played over an extended 90 minutes, divided into 30-minute thirds with a 10-minute break between each.

Munster (Team 1): Shane Daly; Andrew Smith, Seán O’Brien, Dan Kelly, Diarmuid Kilgallen; JJ Hanrahan, Ethan Coughlan; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell (C), Oli Jager; Evan O’Connell, Tom Ahern; Ruadhán Quinn, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Munster (Team 2): Mike Haley; Ben O’Connor, Fionn Gibbons, Gordon Wood, Thaakir Abrahams; Tony Butler, Craig Casey (C); Michael Milne, Lee Barron, John Ryan; Conor Ryan, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Max Clein, Mark Donnelly, Conor Bartley, Ronan Foxe, Michael Foy, Seán Edogbo, Paddy Patterson, Shay McCarthy.

