Munster trio sign new contracts

MUNSTER TRIO JOHN Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, and Fionn Gibbons have all signed new contracts with the province.

Wycherley has signed a two-year deal, Ryan’s new contract is for one year, and Gibbons become the latest Academy player to move up to the senior squad next season.

Tighthead prop John Ryan has made 238 Munster appearances to date and has won 24 caps for Ireland.

Ryan is fifth on the all-time list of record appearance holders for the province. The former Muskerry and CBC prop made his Munster debut in 2011 and earned his first Ireland cap in 2016 before winning the Grand Slam in 2018.

He played at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and made his 150th Munster appearance against Ulster in 2020. The 36-year-old has had spells with Wasps in England and the Chiefs in New Zealand.

West Cork native Fineen Wycherley joins his brother Josh, who signed a two-year contract extension last month, in committing his future to the province. He has made 121 appearances for Munster since making his debut in 2017, scoring eight tries.

The 27-year-old, a Leinster Schools Senior Cup winner with Cistercian College in Roscrea in 2015, has featured for the Ireland U20 sides in the Six Nations and World Rugby Championships.

He won a senior Ireland cap against the USA in July 2021, while he played a key role in the 2023 URC title success, and was called up to the Ireland A squad for yesterday’s game against England A in Bristol.

Centre-winger Fionn Gibbons will move up from the Academy to the senior squad this summer on a one-year development contract.

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s in 2022, scoring three tries in four appearances, Gibbons plays his AIL rugby with Young Munster, and has made two senior appearances to date.

He joins winger Shay McCarthy, lock Evan O’Connell, back-row forward Ruadhán Quinn and prop Kieran Ryan, in the group of Academy players moving up to the senior squad next season.

He came through the ranks at Castleknock College before joining the Academy in 2022.

The 22-year-old returned to team training this week after recovering from a long-term knee injury sustained last season.