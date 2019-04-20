'We’ve got big dreams' - Munster look to bring down mighty Saracens

Murray Kinsella reports from Coventry

AS JOHANN VAN Graan spoke in the media room at the Ricoh Arena yesterday, discussing the opportunity ahead of his players, CJ Stander sat alongside him nodding his head.

“We’ve got big dreams,” said van Graan. “Big dreams make a man’s blood stir.”

At this point, Stander broke into a slightly menacing smile as he nodded once again.

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony and the injured Keith Earls. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Clearly, the prospect of taking down favourites Saracens in today’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final [KO 3pm, BT Sport] has stirred Stander up.

He and his team-mates will need every shred of motivational focus they can muster in a game that may see blood spilt, with a ferociously physical contest expected.

Munster’s task was made all the more difficult with yesterday’s confirmation that key man Keith Earls will miss out, but the southern province still carry a quiet confidence that they can end a streak of six consecutive semi-final defeats in Europe.

They haven’t been in the final of this competition since winning their last title in 2008 but captain Peter O’Mahony, who sat on the other side of van Graan ahead of his 50th appearance in the competition, believes Munster can book a place in this season’s decider in Newcastle.

That said, he knows it will require something truly special from his team.

“It’s going to take the best game of our season so far, probably of this group’s time together over the last few years,” said O’Mahony. “Certainly, since Johann has come in, I have no doubt that this is going to be the biggest one, the toughest one.

“You wouldn’t expect anything less in a semi-final in Europe. It’s a great competition. To be playing alongside the group that I have and against a team like Saracens, it doesn’t get any bigger than that.

“These are the games that you want to be involved in but it takes an enormous amount of effort and willingness to work hard for each other, to get a win in this kind of game. We’ll probably have to dig a bit deeper than usual but, hopefully, we can do so.”

Tyler Bleyendaal will steer the ship from 10 for Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The sun will be out in Coventry today – temperatures of 22ºC are forecast – and Munster will benefit from more than half the crowd at the Ricoh Arena being of the Red Army.

EPCR are optimistically hoping for an attendance of 18,000 – meaning the 32,600-capacity stadium won’t be full – and it’s anticipated that 10,000 of them could be Munster supporters.

They should win the battle in the stands rather easily, but the task facing Munster on the pitch is a daunting one, particularly with Saracens welcoming captain Brad Barritt and England loosehead prop Mako Vunipola back into their starting XV after injury.

The lineout will be a key element, with O’Mahony leading Munster’s intent to disrupt against his former Lions team-mates Jamie George, George Kruis and Maro Itoje, while the maul contest will be feral and influential.

Both sides take pride in their scrummaging and Munster will target that as one possible area of advantage given the form of props Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan so far this season. That tighthead lock Jean Kleyn is fit to start is a boost.

Mako Vunipola certainly lends Saracens more quality at scrum time, while it will be intriguing to see if he can immediately get back to his relentless ball-carrying and playmaking best around the pitch after several months on the sidelines – and whether his brother, Billy, can handle the inevitable boos to offer the same.

Both of these teams have had a strong territorial focus so far in the competition, often involving box-kicking from their scrum-halves, Conor Murray for Munster and Ben Spencer for Sarries, so we should expect plenty of touches with the boot too.

Owen Farrell, who missed Saracens’ demolition of Glasgow in the quarter-finals, is also in situ to guide an attack that is simple but lethally effective, featuring lots of pullback passes and superbly-timed running lines, as well as world-class decision-making.

Niall Scannell lifts O'Mahony during the captain's run. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Mark McCall’s team are brilliant off set-piece platforms and the likes of Munster outside centre Chris Farrell will have a big job in containing that threat.

Opposite Owen Farrell is Tyler Bleyendaal in Munster’s number 10 shirt, the Kiwi taking over with Joey Carbery missing due to a hamstring injury.

“Tyler is the general in our team,” said van Graan, “the guy that’s relaxed and laidback. We’ve all got so much respect for him. He plays a totally different game to Joey. He’s very calm in his decision-making and he will bring a different perspective to the game.”

Munster have firm belief in their defence – statistically the best in the competition – but it remains to be seen if their attack can create enough against this stingy Saracens side, particularly without Earls’ skills.

If van Graan’s side can show they have genuinely improved with ball in hand since a comprehensive defeat to Saracens at this stage two years ago under Rassie Erasmus, they could end up celebrating one of their greatest European triumphs ever.

Saracens:

15. Alex Goode

14. Sean Maitland

13. Alex Lozowski

12. Brad Barritt (captain)

11. Liam Williams

10. Owen Farrell

9. Ben Spencer

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Titi Lamositele

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Kruis

6. Mike Rhodes

7. Jackson Wray

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Joe Gray

17. Richard Barrington

18. Vincent Koch

19. Will Skelton

20. Schalk Burger

21. Richard Wigglesworth

22. Nick Tompkins

23. David Strettle

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Billy Holland

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Dan Goggin

Referee: Jerome Garces [FFR].

