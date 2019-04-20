This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How did you rate Munster as the province endured more semi-final heartache?

Johann van Graan’s side were unable to contain Saracens in this afternoon’s Champions Cup semi-final.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 4:58 PM
46 minutes ago 4,373 Views 42 Comments
https://the42.ie/4600753

MUNSTER ENDURED MORE semi-final heartache in Coventry this afternoon as Saracens powered into the Heineken Champions Cup final with a formidable performance at the Ricoh Arena.  

Our match report is available here, while below you can rate the Munster performances. 

Mike Haley

6

Andrew Conway

6

Chris Farrell

6

Rory Scannell

6

Darren Sweetnam

6

Tyler Bleyendaal

6

Conor Murray

6

Dave Kilcoyne

6

Niall Scannell

6

John Ryan

6

Jean Kleyn

6

Tadhg Beirne

6

Peter O'Mahony

6

Jack O'Donoghue

6

CJ Stander

6

Replacements:

Stephen Archer

6

Dan Goggin

6

JJ Hanrahan

6

Jeremy Loughman

6

Billy Holland

6

Rhys Marshall

6

Arno Botha

6

Alby Mathewson

6

The42 Team

