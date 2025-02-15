Munster produce strong second-half effort to seal bonus-point victory

Munster 29

Scarlets 8

Kevin Fallon reports from Thomond Park

MUNSTER RECOVERED FROM a dreadful first half performance to chalk up their tenth win in a row over Welsh opposition as they put Scarlets to the sword at Thomond Park.

Two trademark tries from Gavin Coombes in the second half sealed the bonus point win as Munster — who have only scored one penalty in 11 URC games this season — got enough return from tapped and lineout penalties to wrap up the issue.

But they left plenty of opportunities out there as well in a game where both sides were guilty of a lot of simple mistakes.

Munster had a 12th minute try off a lineout from Tom Ahern ruled out after Billy Burns converted when the TMO Stefano Roscini spotted a knock-on from Rory Scannell as they set up the maul.

At that stage Scarlets had been temporarily reduced to 14 when centre Johnny Williams was binned for a deliberate knock-on but it was the Welsh who hit the front while down a man when Ioan Lloyd converted a penalty after 18 minutes from 30 metres, having earlier missed one from further out.

Munster’s lineout was scrappy but they were on top in the scrum and they hit the front just before the yellow card ended. A penalty won in the scrum went to the left corner, this time Jack O’Donoghue made a clean take and a good switch in midfield between centres Scannell and Tom Farrell sent academy winger Shay McCarthy, on for the injured Diarmuid Kilgallen, cut a good line to score his fifth try in 13 appearances.

Advertisement

Burns converted to make it 7-3 after 22 minutes and that’s the way it remained to the break as both sides continued to make a litany of basic mistakes.

Coombes settled Munster with a trademark try from close range five minutes after the restart after further good work from Tom Ahern and referee Federico Vedovelli was excellently positioned to see Coombes squeeze over for his 48th try in 112 appearances.

They pushed on from there and several phases from a tapped penalty on the left ended in the right corner with Alex Kendellen getting over and Burns adding the extras to push it out to 19-3 after 52 minutes.

Scarlets hit back with an excellent try from replacement Macs Page, on the field less than a minute, from a chip and chase down the right although Paddy Patterson came very close to depriving him as he managed to get a hand under the ball but couldn’t prevent the touchdown.

Munster secured the bonus point after 64 minutes when Coombes got his second try after another penalty to the right corner after good work by Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett. Burns converted from the right before making way for Tony Butler.

Shane Daly, who dropped a Farrell pass a metre from the line in the right corner, was binned in the final minute for a high tackle on Scarlets centre Joe Roberts but Munster finished on a high when centre Farrell scored after another penalty to touch.

Scorers

Munster:

Tries: G Coombes (2), S McCarthy, A Kendellen, T Farrell.

Cons: B Burns (2 from 4).

Scarlets:

Try: M Page.

Pen: I Lloyd (1 from 2).

Munster: Ben O’Connor; Shane Daly, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Diarmuid Kilgallen (Shay McCarthy 16); Billy Burns (Tony Butler 65), Ethan Coughlan (Paddy Patterson 56); Josh Wycherley (Kieran Ryan 56), Diarmuid Barron (Niall Scannell 65), Oli Jager (John Ryan 56); Tom Ahern (John Hodnett 52), Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (Brian Gleeson 41), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas (Macs Page 56); Ellis Mee, Joe Roberts, Johnny Williams, Steff Evans (Charlie Titcombe 73); Ioan Lloyd, Gareth Davies (Archie Hughes 67); Kemsley Mathias (Alec Hepburn 45); Marnus van der Merwe (Ryan Elias 56), Archer Holz (Sam Wainright 13); Max Douglas, Sam Lousi; Taine Plumtree (Alec Craig 53), Dan Davis (Jarrod Taylor 62), Vaea Fifita.

Referee: F Vedovelli (Italy).