This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CBC edge past arch rivals PBC in low-scoring Munster Senior Schools Cup final

Scott Buckley scored the all-important try for CBC as they won a 30th title at Musgrave Park.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 6:01 PM
8 minutes ago 384 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4548110
CBC's Harry O'Riordan is tackled by John Forde.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
CBC's Harry O'Riordan is tackled by John Forde.
CBC's Harry O'Riordan is tackled by John Forde.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Christian Brothers College 5

Presentation Brothers College 3 

John O’Shea reports from Musgrave Park

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE have secured Munster Senior Schools Cup glory for the 30th time in their history after defeating old foes Presentation Brothers College in a tense, but compelling, decider at Musgrave Park. 

This was the first time in 12 years that the arch Cork rivals met in the decider of this particular competition, when a sensational Simon Zebo try helped Pres to secure victory back in 2007.

As for the 2019 instalment, CBC showed just that extra little bit of grit and desire to secure the win.

Although it was a low-scoring affair, this was a gripping battle right throughout. Both teams showed spirit in abundance and left everything out on the pitch.

It was CBC who struck for the first blow, after captain Scott Buckley showed great leadership to power over for the try, after surging over off the back of a maul.

Pres responded well and they got their opening score of the game following an impressive penalty effort from Louis Bruce.

PBC did have decent spells of pressure towards the end of the opening 35 minutes of play, but were unable to get more scores on the board before the break.

Christian Brothers College fans CBC fans celebrate. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

All in all, it was an entertaining first half, with exchanges tense and the outcome was still on a knife-edge.

The second half saw possession go back and forth, as these two continued to trade blow for blow.

Despite the best efforts for PBC, who kept it going right up until the very end, they came up just short in front of a big crowd at Musgrave. 

CBC controlled the game very well and successfully saw the result out to claim the spoils for a record 30th time. 

CBC scorers:

Tries: Scott Buckley
Conversions: Cian Whooley [0 from 1].

PBC scorers:

Penalties: Louis Bruce [1 from 1].

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: Billy Cain; Patrick O’Hara, Killian Coughlan, Harry O’Riordan, Aaron Leahy; Cian Whooley, Mark O’Connor (Kevin Murphy 52′); Charlie Rasmussen (Padraig O’Brien 57′), Scott Buckley (captain), Mark Donnelly, Aidan Brien, John Willis (Robbie Kelleher 60′) , Ronán O’Sullivan, Conor Walsh (Alex O’Brien 53′), Cian Hurley (Dillon McAuliffe 48′).

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: Mark McLoughlin; Michael Hand, Seán Henry Squires, Peter Cunningham, Darragh French (Daniel Hurley 19′); Louis Bruce (captain), Joe O’Leary( James O’Shaughnessy 60′); Rory Duggan, Darragh Murphy, Darragh McSweeney, David McCarthy (Mark Fitzgibbon 41′), Eoin Quilter, Jack Kelleher, John Forde, Alex Kendellen.

Referee: Richard Horgan.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    As it happened: Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    As it happened: Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days
    Rooney scores first MLS hat-trick to kickstart second season Stateside
    IRELAND
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues
    Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie