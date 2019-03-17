CBC edge past arch rivals PBC in low-scoring Munster Senior Schools Cup final

Christian Brothers College 5

Presentation Brothers College 3

John O’Shea reports from Musgrave Park

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE have secured Munster Senior Schools Cup glory for the 30th time in their history after defeating old foes Presentation Brothers College in a tense, but compelling, decider at Musgrave Park.

This was the first time in 12 years that the arch Cork rivals met in the decider of this particular competition, when a sensational Simon Zebo try helped Pres to secure victory back in 2007.

As for the 2019 instalment, CBC showed just that extra little bit of grit and desire to secure the win.

Although it was a low-scoring affair, this was a gripping battle right throughout. Both teams showed spirit in abundance and left everything out on the pitch.

It was CBC who struck for the first blow, after captain Scott Buckley showed great leadership to power over for the try, after surging over off the back of a maul.

Pres responded well and they got their opening score of the game following an impressive penalty effort from Louis Bruce.

PBC did have decent spells of pressure towards the end of the opening 35 minutes of play, but were unable to get more scores on the board before the break.

CBC fans celebrate. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

All in all, it was an entertaining first half, with exchanges tense and the outcome was still on a knife-edge.

The second half saw possession go back and forth, as these two continued to trade blow for blow.

Despite the best efforts for PBC, who kept it going right up until the very end, they came up just short in front of a big crowd at Musgrave.

CBC controlled the game very well and successfully saw the result out to claim the spoils for a record 30th time.

CBC scorers:

Tries: Scott Buckley

Conversions: Cian Whooley [0 from 1].

PBC scorers:

Penalties: Louis Bruce [1 from 1].

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: Billy Cain; Patrick O’Hara, Killian Coughlan, Harry O’Riordan, Aaron Leahy; Cian Whooley, Mark O’Connor (Kevin Murphy 52′); Charlie Rasmussen (Padraig O’Brien 57′), Scott Buckley (captain), Mark Donnelly, Aidan Brien, John Willis (Robbie Kelleher 60′) , Ronán O’Sullivan, Conor Walsh (Alex O’Brien 53′), Cian Hurley (Dillon McAuliffe 48′).

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: Mark McLoughlin; Michael Hand, Seán Henry Squires, Peter Cunningham, Darragh French (Daniel Hurley 19′); Louis Bruce (captain), Joe O’Leary( James O’Shaughnessy 60′); Rory Duggan, Darragh Murphy, Darragh McSweeney, David McCarthy (Mark Fitzgibbon 41′), Eoin Quilter, Jack Kelleher, John Forde, Alex Kendellen.

Referee: Richard Horgan.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: