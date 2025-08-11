Counties examining ‘potential next steps’ after Munster SFC seeding decision

FOUR MUNSTER COUNTY panels have expressed their deep disappointment at the Munster Council’s change to the province’s seeding system.

Representatives of the Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford squads have engaged with the GPA over the decision, which sees Cork and Kerry seeded on opposite sides of the semi-final draw.

Under the prior rule, Clare and Kerry would’ve been due to be seeded in 2026 as the previous year’s provincial finalists. The sides could also be drawn together at the semi-final stage.

However, a Munster Council meeting on July 31 changed the system to seed the highest-ranked counties based on the previous year’s Allianz Football League. In addition, those sides will be kept apart until the provincial final.

Players from the other four teams are now consulting with their county boards to establish the full circumstances surrounding the vote.

Limerick manager Jimmy Lee has previously blasted the Limerick board’s decision to back the proposal against his panel’s wishes, characterising it as like being “knifed in the back”.

A GPA-released statement on the four teams’ behalf read: “Representatives of the Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford senior football panels met via video call on Thursday to discuss the recent Munster Council decision to seed Cork and Kerry in next year’s Munster Championship.

“The meeting took place following individual conversations between the squad reps and the Gaelic Players Association.

“Players from all four counties are deeply disappointed and concerned by the decision and have agreed to consult with their respective county boards to ascertain the full circumstances around the vote taken. They will also be evaluating potential next steps in response.

“The four squads will continue to keep in contact on this matter and engage with the Gaelic Players Association.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”