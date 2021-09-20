Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 20 September 2021
Farrell, Salanoa, and O'Connor ruled out of Munster's clash with Sharks

New signing Jason Jenkins is also sidelined for the clash at Thomond Park.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 20 Sep 2021, 5:09 PM
31 minutes ago 828 Views 0 Comments
Salanoa has a knee injury.
Image: Andy Watts/INPHO
MUNSTER WILL BE without Chris Farrell, Roman Salanoa, and Liam O’Connor for their United Rugby Championship opener against the Sharks on Saturday at Thomond Park.

The South African side are visiting Limerick for their first game in the new competition and will face a Munster side deprived of a handful of players due to injury.

Ireland international Farrell is currently rehabbing an abdomen injury, while new signing Jason Jenkins will miss out due to an ongoing shoulder issue. Munster boss Johann van Graan is also without hooker Kevin O’Byrne, who is absent with a leg injury.

The southern province have suffered two fresh injuries in their propping department, with loosehead O’Connor sustaining a neck/arm injury and tighthead Salanoa picking up a knee issue.

O’Connor’s injury will be assessed by a specialist, while Salanoa’s knee issue is being reviewed by Munster’s medical team.

Springboks lock RG Snyman and promising back row John Hodnett are also still sidelined as they continue their “modified training programmes” but both will increase their involvement in Munster team training this week.

Lions duo Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne have returned to Munster training but they won’t be ready for match action for another few weeks.

The Sharks touring squad for the upcoming games against Munster, Glasgow, the Ospreys and Cardiff includes ex-Munster lock Gerbrandt Grobler and former Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar.

