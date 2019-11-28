Van Graan hands first start to Academy out-half Healy

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made a number of changes for Friday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Musgrave Park [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1], as the province keep one eye on the upcoming Heineken Champions Cup double-header against Saracens.

One of the more interesting changes sees van Graan hand a first Pro14 start to Academy out-half Ben Healy. The 20-year-old was a Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s last year, and partners Nick McCarthy in the half-backs.

Shane Daly starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Alex Wootton named on the wings, while Dan Goggin and Sammy Arnold line out in the centres.

In the front row, Stephen Archer becomes only the 11th Munster player to reach 200 appearances for the province, as he starts alongside Liam O’Connor and Rhys Marshall. Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea line out in the second row.

In the back-row, Jack O’Donoghue captains the side, and is joined by Tommy O’Donnell and Arno Botha.

Munster sit top of Conference B of the Pro14 with five wins from six, while Edinburgh sit in third with four wins and two defeats.

Munster

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ben Healy

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Liam O’Connor

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. Keynan Knox

19. Jed Holloway

20. Conor Oliver

21. Neil Cronin

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Rory Scannell

