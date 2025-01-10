Crowley and Murray start but O'Mahony misses Munster's clash with Saracens

JACK CROWLEY, CONOR Murray and Jack O’Donoghue all return to the Munster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup pool meeting with Saracens [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1].

However Peter O’Mahony will miss the game at Thomond Park having failed to recover from a calf issue.

Crowley, Murray and O’Donoghue are the only three changes from the December URC loss to Leinster. Crowley sat out that Thomond Park clash while Murray and O’Donoghue have been sidelined with injury.

Mike Haley continues at fullback with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on the wings.

Centre Tom Farrell makes his 13th consecutive start in the Munster midfield, where he is partnered by Rory Scannell, while Murray joins Crowley in the half-backs. It will be Murray’s first appearance for the province since October.

An unchanged front five sees Dian Bleuler, Niall Scannell and Oli Jager named in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Having recovered from a shoulder injury, O’Donoghue joins Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes in the back row.

A 6/2 bench split sees Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up, while Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Brian Gleeson complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson and Billy Burns are the two backline replacements.

Saracens boss Mark McCall has made two changes from the side that beat Bristol Bears in the Premiership last Saturday, with Liam Williams returning on the wing and Phil Brantingham named at loosehead.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Dian Bleuler, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Stephen Archer, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Billy Burns, Brian Gleeson.

SARACENS: Elliot Daly; Liam Williams, Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Lucio Cinti; Fergus Burke, Ivan van Zyl; Phil Brantingham, Jamie George, Marco Riccioni; Maro Itoje (capt), Harry Wilson; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Ben Earl, Tom Willis.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Eroni Mawi, Alec Clarey, Max Eke, Nathan Michelow, Gareth Simpson, Olly Hartley, Tobias Elliott.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (FFR)