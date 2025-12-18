Nash and Wycherley return among six Munster changes for Ospreys visit

CLAYTON MCMILLAN HAS made six changes to the Munster team to face Ospreys in their return to URC action at Brewery Field on Saturday (5.30pm).

Calvin Nash returns from a shoulder injury to make his second start of the season, while Fineen Wycherley has overcome a hand injury to slot into the second row.

With Irish internationals Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey rested, Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from the back row. The Waterford native shifts to blinside flanker as Alex Kendellen comes into the openside in place of Tom Ahern, who is named on the bench.

Paddy Patterson replaces Casey at scrum-half as he joins Jack Crowley in a new half-back pairing.

Tom Farrell is reintroduced to the centre alongside Alex Nankivell, while Shane Daly switches wings to accommodate Nash. Dan Kelly and Ben O’Connor drop out of the backline.

The final change is in the front row where Jeremy Loughman starts as Michael Milne is named among the replacements.

There is a 6-2 split on the bench, with Lee Barron, John Hodnett, and Ethan Coughlan included.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: