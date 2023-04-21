Earls in line for 200th cap as Wycherley replaces Snyman in Munster team to face Sharks

KEITH EARLS IS set to win his 200th cap for Munster after being named on the bench for the province’s URC clash with the Sharks tomorrow [KO 5.15pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Should the 35-year-old feature at King’s Park, he will become the 14th player to reach 200 caps for Munster.

Graham Rowntree’s side shows one change from the team that beat the Stormers last weekend, with Fineen Wycherley replacing RG Snyman, who misses out due to a head injury.

Otherwise the province are unchanged as they look to secure Champions Cup qualification for the next season. Heading into the final round of URC regular season fixtures, Munster are fifth in the league table.

Advertisement

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on the wings.

Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch continue in the centres with Conor Murray at scrum-half and Jack Crowley at out-half.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer start in the front row, while Wycherley is named in the second row alongside Jean Kleyn, who makes his 16th consecutive start in the Munster engine room..

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes continue in the backrow.

On the Munster bench, academy lock Edwin Edogbo is in line for his first appearance since November as he returns from injury, while Ben Healy is again preferred over Joey Carbery.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Malakai Fekitoa

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley,

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Keynan Knox

19. Edwin Edogbo

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23. Keith Earls

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!