Carbery misses out on Munster 23 while Murray returns at scrum-half

MUNSTER HAVE LEFT Joey Carbery out of their matchday 23 for tomorrow’s huge URC clash with the Stormers in Cape Town [KO 5.15pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Having already seen Jack Crowley come into the starting XV at out-half, Carbery has now missed out on the matchday squad altogether as Scotland international Ben Healy, who is joining Edinburgh this summer, offers back-up from the bench.

Head coach Graham Rowntree has brought experienced Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray back into the starting side for tomorrow’s showdown with the Stormers, with Craig Casey moving to the bench.

Advertisement

There’s an all-new Munster front row as the fit-again Jeremy Loughman joins Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer. Ireland international loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne is another who misses out on the matchday 23, with Josh Wycherley named on the bench

The fifth change to the Munster team sees Alex Kendellen introduced in the back row.

There’s also a return from injury for 35-year-old Keith Earls, who is included on Munster’s bench. Earls is set for his 199th Munster appearance as he completes his comeback from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, Stormers boss has made four changes to his starting XV as scrum-half Paul de Wet, lock Ruben van Heerden, and back rows Hacjivah Dayimani and Willie Engelbrecht come into the team. Explosive back row Evan Roos returns as part of a 6-2 split on the bench.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Malakai Fekitoa

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. RG Snyman

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16 Scott Buckley

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Keynan Knox

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23. Keith Earls

Stormers:

15. Damian Willemse

14. Suleiman Hartzenberg

13. Ruhan Nel

12. Dan du Plessis

11. Seabelo Seabelo

10. Manie Libbok

9. Paul de Wet

1. Steven Kitshoff (captain)

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Marvin Orie

6. Willie Engelbrecht

7. Ben-Jason Dixon

8. Hacjivah Dayimani

Replacements:

16. JJ Kotze

17. Ali Vermaak

18. Neethling Fouche

19. Ernst van Rhyn

20. Marcel Theunissen

21. Evan Roos

22. Herschel Jantjies

23. Clayton Blommetjies

Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].