Thursday 10 October, 2019
New Munster half-back partnership among five changes for Cheetahs clash

Johann van Graan’s side will look to complete a South African double in Bloemfontein tomorrow evening.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 12:06 PM
Nick McCarthy, Tyler Bleyendaal and Munster head coach Johann van Graan during a recent training session. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made five personnel adjustments to his starting line-up for tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with the Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein [KO 5.15pm Irish time, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports].

Having overcome the Southern Kings last weekend in Port Elizabeth, Munster will be aiming to complete a South African double at the expense of a Cheetahs side who have also taken maximum points from their opening two games of the campaign.

Van Graan has put together a new half-back partnership, with Nick McCarthy and Tyler Bleyendaal selected in place of Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan.

The other three changes have been made to the pack, where Jeremy Loughman (prop), Rhys Marshall (hooker) and captain Billy Holland (lock) come in at the expense of Liam O’Connor, Kevin O’Byrne and Darren O’Shea.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. Tyler Bleyendaal
9. Nick McCarthy

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Keynan Knox
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Calvin Nash

Cheetahs: 

15. Rhyno Smith
14. William Small-Smith
13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
12. Louis Fouche
11. Anthony Volmink
10. Tian Schoeman
9. Ruan Pienaar (captain)

1. Ox Nche
2. Joseph Dweba
3. Luan de Bruin
4. Sintu Manjezi
5. Walt Steenkamp
6. Gerhard Olivier
7. Junior Pokomela
8. Henco Venter

Replacements:

16. Reinach Venter
17. Boan Venter
18. Neethling Fouche
19. JP du Preez
20. Sias Koen
21. Jasper Wiese
22. Tian Meyer
23. Clayton Blommetjies

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

