New Munster half-back partnership among five changes for Cheetahs clash

Nick McCarthy, Tyler Bleyendaal and Munster head coach Johann van Graan during a recent training session. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has made five personnel adjustments to his starting line-up for tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with the Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein [KO 5.15pm Irish time, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports].

Having overcome the Southern Kings last weekend in Port Elizabeth, Munster will be aiming to complete a South African double at the expense of a Cheetahs side who have also taken maximum points from their opening two games of the campaign.

Van Graan has put together a new half-back partnership, with Nick McCarthy and Tyler Bleyendaal selected in place of Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan.

The other three changes have been made to the pack, where Jeremy Loughman (prop), Rhys Marshall (hooker) and captain Billy Holland (lock) come in at the expense of Liam O’Connor, Kevin O’Byrne and Darren O’Shea.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. Keynan Knox

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Calvin Nash

Cheetahs:

15. Rhyno Smith

14. William Small-Smith

13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

12. Louis Fouche

11. Anthony Volmink

10. Tian Schoeman

9. Ruan Pienaar (captain)

1. Ox Nche

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Luan de Bruin

4. Sintu Manjezi

5. Walt Steenkamp

6. Gerhard Olivier

7. Junior Pokomela

8. Henco Venter

Replacements:

16. Reinach Venter

17. Boan Venter

18. Neethling Fouche

19. JP du Preez

20. Sias Koen

21. Jasper Wiese

22. Tian Meyer

23. Clayton Blommetjies

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!