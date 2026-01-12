Snippets of promise but familiar frustrations cost Munster in Toulon

MUNSTER’S TRAVELLING SUPPORT were busy painting Toulon red on Saturday night. As Leinster’s evening kick-off with La Rochelle in Dublin inched closer, the small bars which line the pedestrian streets were bursting with Munster jerseys.

For the travelling media, it took a group effort to locate a spot to watch the game, the hunt resulting in a familiar response on WhatsApp – ‘Busy here, standing room only.’ There was no mistaking who the Red Army were supporting, lapping up La Rochelle’s fast start before a Champions Cup classic unfolded. When Harry Byrne slotted the decisive late kick, our venue fell deathly silent, before thoughts quickly moved on to the next day. As we left, one Munster supporter asked The 42 to “write something good about us tomorrow”.

At the end of a dismal first half at the Mayol the positive moments had been in short supply. Some of Munster’s defensive work around the breakdown had been outstanding, with Edwin Edogbo to the fore, but there had been little of note to write home about (let alone write a report about) in terms of quality with ball-in-hand. An early promising break ended with Tom Farrell losing the ball in contact. A hopeful hack forward by Shane Daly saw Calvin Nash burned for pace by Gaël Drean.

Edwin Edogbo was outstanding for Munster. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

And yet at the break, Munster only trailed by two points, Jack Crowley kicking two penalties before Toulon fullback Marius Domon nabbed the game’s opening try just shy of half-time.

To make a prediction at that point, there was a fear the French side were finding their stride and could pull away from their visitors in the second 40. That did threaten to happen, but Munster displayed admirable fight to play their part in an enthralling second half.

The same defensive grit was there, but at times, they played with real verve, displaying a confidence and intent in their attacking play which recently, has been in short supply. Jack Crowley showed some excellent touches, Ben O’Connor threw a wonderful pass for Calvin Nash to score, while Alex Nankivell produced a smart carry, fend and offload to create Tom Farrell’s try.

Advertisement

They were the moments Munster will hold onto as they look to Castres at home this weekend, yet the bad moments were all too familiar. A 63% lineout return was damaging, as was discipline – conceding 14 penalties. Munster might feel aggrieved at Karl Dickson’s late call which allowed Toulon regain a lead they wouldn’t lose hold of, but two yellow cards were deeply frustrating – Nankivell sent to the line in the second half after Toulon scored 14 points either side of half-time when Tadhg Beirne was in the bin.

Munster had a 63% return at the lineout. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Beirne’s absence will be the period Munster hold most regrets around, but they will also examine why their attack was so clunky in a first half where Toulon were slow to warm up. Pierre Mignoni’s men have big ambitions, but could easily have seen their unbeaten run at home this season ended by the men in red and white.

“We probably did a great job of working our way back into the game, and it’s disappointing to lose it,” said Munster head coach Clayton McMillan, who highlighted the defensive effort as one of the more satisfying elements of their game.

“Well, after last week (v Ulster) when you don’t do well, the first thing you want to see in your response is that you want to be in the contest and the collisions, and the defence is obviously the most obvious way to impose yourself on the game.

“And so I thought our guys were outstanding physically, really wanted to be in those collisions, and you know, that’s effectively what created the half opportunities for us and limited them to seven points at the 37th or 38th minute of the game. So it was a good response.”

And so while Munster did well to swing the game back into their favour late in the second half, they’ll look beyond that last Toulon penalty when they question where it was won and lost.

Clayton McMillan arrives at the Stade Mayol. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“There’s certainly a good lesson for us there in the last minute or two around what we could have done to manage our way through that game,” McMillan added.

“So, yeah, that’s a learning, but it’s not far off. That’s one kick or one decision here or there and all of a sudden you’re winning, you’re coming off the field and you’re patting yourself on the back. It didn’t happen today, so we’ll live another day.

I think we’ve still got a chance (of getting a home knockout game). Maybe destiny is in our own hands, I’m not too sure, so we’ll definitely throw the kitchen sink at Castres.”

A valuable losing bonus point sees Munster head into the Castres game on six points in Pool 2, having won just one of their opening three pool fixtures. Castres, who lost 43-20 at home to Bath on Saturday, are bottom on five points, and 10th in the Top 14 with seven wins and seven defeats.

“I don’t want to take away the disappointment of having lost the game, but if you’re going to get some sort of consolation, that was one, I think we fronted up for the game, and two, we managed to walk away with a point, which could be important.”

Munster are awaiting an update on Craig Casey, with McMillan admitting the scrum-half’s shoulder injury looked “reasonably serious” on first examination. With Paddy Patterson also pulling out of the matchday 23 with injury, it could leave the province short on scrum-half options this weekend. Ethan Coughlan would be the expected starter should Casey and Patterson both be unavailable, with Academy player Jake O’Riordan another option.

It wasn’t the return Munster wanted in Toulon, but belief will be high when Castres visit Limerick. Once McMillan’s men get the job done and book their place in the knockouts, they won’t spend too much time worrying about how pretty it is.