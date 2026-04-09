Cork snatch a late draw against Clare, Kerry far too strong for Waterford

Munster U20 Football Championship phase 2 round 1

Clare 1-10 Cork 1-10

Waterford 0-10 Kerry 2-27

CORK REQUIRED A Seán O’Leary point to snatch a draw away to Clare, while Kerry got off to a winning start in the Munster U20 Football Championship.

The Rebels were held scoreless against the wind at Quilty from the 40-minute mark until O’Leary’s 58th-minute equaliser.

They still needed to weather a missed free on the hour, while Clare held possession for the entire three minutes of stoppage time but failed to get off a shot.

Cork senior Dara Sheedy was the standout performer in red, scoring the first two points of a 0-4 tally.

Playing into the wind on the Wild Atlantic Way, Clare leapt ahead with a brilliant 20th-minute goal from Evan Cahill. On his home patch, the Kilmurry-Ibrickane midfielder burned off three defenders on a 40-yard dash before dispatching the ball to the far corner from the 14.

Cork cancelled out the goal with three consecutive points, including two Danny Miskella frees. A Daire Culligan flag sent the sides in level, 1-3 to 0-6, to the delight of the Banner supporters.

Cork started well into the breeze. They jumped four clear when Miskella bounced through a couple of tackles to drill low past the keeper and Darragh Clifford added a point.

Trailing 1-4 to 1-8, Seán Fennell lifted the hosts with a two-point free, a one-point free, and an outrageous levelling two-pointer under pressure on the right flank.

When Ruben Fallon chipped over, the Claremen led with four minutes to play. In the end, they settled for a share of the spoils.

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– Kerry too strong –

Kerry had a more routine evening’s work to dispatch Waterford by 2-27 to 0-10 at Lemybrien.

Paddy Lane showed adept two-footed kicking with a pair off his right followed by a two-pointer with his left. Daniel Kirby had the second orange flag.

Kerry would add four more two-pointers with the wind. All four came from the boots of Gearóid White, three off his left and one with the right.

The other member of the full-forward line, Ronan Carroll, added a 28th-minute goal after exchanging a smart one-two.

Despite shipping a two-point free to Joe Brennan, they led 1-16 to 0-4 at half-time.

White, who was making his debut at this grade following an impressive minor innings, added a goal in the 34th minute and soon exited with 1-9 to his name, all from play.

Paddy McCarthy (free) and Brennan had two-pointers for the Déise, but Kerry kept rolling, with Carroll ending on 1-5.

– Team news –

Elsewhere, Mayo have handed debuts to Hugh O’Loughlin and Cian McHale for Saturday’s Connacht championship opener against London.

Two members of the current matchday squad – Rob Hennelly and Cillian O’Connor – also made their debuts against London, in 2011.

Throw-in at McGovern Park is scheduled for 2.30pm.

Mayo (SF v London)

1. Rob Hennelly – Raheny

2. Jack Coyne (C) – Ballyhaunis

3. Rory Brickenden – Westport

4. Fenton Kelly – Davitts

5. Sam Callinan – Ballina Stephenites

6. Michael Plunkett – Ballintubber

7. Paddy Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels

8. Bob Tuohy – Castlebar Mitchels

9. David McBrien – Ballaghaderreen

10. Jack Carney – Kilmeena

11. Ryan O’Donoghue – Belmullet

12. Hugh O’Loughlin – Kilmaine

13. Cian McHale – Moy Davitts

14. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy

15. Paul Towey – Charlestown Sarsfields

Subs

16. Jack Livingstone – Breaffy

17. John MacMonagle – Castlebar Mitchels

18. Donnacha McHugh – Castlebar Mitchels

19. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

20. Sean Morahan – Castlebar Mitchels

21. Jordan Flynn – Crossmolina Deel Rovers

22. Conal Dawson – Westport

23. Fergal Boland – Aghamore

24. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber

25. Tommy Conroy – The Neale

26. Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber