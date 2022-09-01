Rowntree names Munster team to face London Irish

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Graham Rowntree has named a 30-man squad for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against London Irish.
The province, who lost out to Gloucester in the new head coach’s first outing, are back in action at Musgrave Park tomorrow evening (7.30pm kick-off).
There are three changes to that team as hooker Scott Buckley, lock Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley, in the back row, all start.
Munster team v London Irish
15. Simon Zebo
14. Calvin Nash
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. Ben Healy
9. Neil Cronin
1. Josh Wycherley
2. Scott Buckley
3. Keynan Knox
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Eoin O’Connor
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
8. Alex Kendellen
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Chris Moore
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Liam O’Connor
20. Edwin Edogbo
21. Thomas Ahern
22. Cian Hurley
23. Daniel Okeke
24. Paddy Patterson
25. Jack Crowley
26. Liam Coombes
27. Malakai Fekitoa
28. Antoine Frisch
29. Tony Butler
30. Mike Haley
Meanwhile, Ulster face Premiership side Exeter Chiefs at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (7pm kick-off).
Head coach Dan McFarland has opted to start recent signings Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sean Reffell, Michael McDonald, and Jake Flannery.
Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale, who has been out injured for nearly a year, is named among an extended list of replacements.
Ulster team v Exeter Chiefs
15. Shea O’Brien
14. Aaron Sexton
13. Angus Curtis
12. Ian Madigan
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Jake Flannery
9. Michael McDonald
1. Callum Reid
2. Declan Moore
3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen
4. Frank Bradshaw-Ryan
5. Sam Carter
6. Harry Sheridan
7. Sean Reffell
8. Jordi Murphy (captain)
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
Replacements:
16. Eric O’Sullivan
17. Tom Stewart
18. John Andrew
19. Marty Moore
20. Gareth Milasinovich
21. Alan O’Connor
22. Cormac Izuchukwu
23. Matty Rea
24. Marcus Rea
25. Greg Jones
26. Nathan Doak
27. Conor McKee
28. Billy Burns
29. Jacob Stockdale
30. Luke Marshall
31. Craig Gilroy
32. Stewart Moore
33. Rory Telfer
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS