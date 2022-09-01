Rowntree names Munster team to face London Irish

Hooker Scott Buckley comes into the Munster team. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Graham Rowntree has named a 30-man squad for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against London Irish.

The province, who lost out to Gloucester in the new head coach’s first outing, are back in action at Musgrave Park tomorrow evening (7.30pm kick-off).

There are three changes to that team as hooker Scott Buckley, lock Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley, in the back row, all start.

Munster team v London Irish

15. Simon Zebo

14. Calvin Nash

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Ben Healy

9. Neil Cronin

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Scott Buckley

3. Keynan Knox

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Eoin O’Connor

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Chris Moore

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Liam O’Connor

20. Edwin Edogbo

21. Thomas Ahern

22. Cian Hurley

23. Daniel Okeke

24. Paddy Patterson

25. Jack Crowley

26. Liam Coombes

27. Malakai Fekitoa

28. Antoine Frisch

29. Tony Butler

30. Mike Haley

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meanwhile, Ulster face Premiership side Exeter Chiefs at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (7pm kick-off).

Head coach Dan McFarland has opted to start recent signings Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sean Reffell, Michael McDonald, and Jake Flannery.

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale, who has been out injured for nearly a year, is named among an extended list of replacements.

Ulster team v Exeter Chiefs

15. Shea O’Brien

14. Aaron Sexton

13. Angus Curtis

12. Ian Madigan

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Jake Flannery

9. Michael McDonald

1. Callum Reid

2. Declan Moore

3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

4. Frank Bradshaw-Ryan

5. Sam Carter

6. Harry Sheridan

7. Sean Reffell

8. Jordi Murphy (captain)

Replacements:

16. Eric O’Sullivan

17. Tom Stewart

18. John Andrew

19. Marty Moore

20. Gareth Milasinovich

21. Alan O’Connor

22. Cormac Izuchukwu

23. Matty Rea

24. Marcus Rea

25. Greg Jones

26. Nathan Doak

27. Conor McKee

28. Billy Burns

29. Jacob Stockdale

30. Luke Marshall

31. Craig Gilroy

32. Stewart Moore

33. Rory Telfer

