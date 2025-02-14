Josh Wycherley's return the only change to Munster's XV to face Scarlets

MUNSTER HAVE MADE just one change to their side that beat the Dragons as they prepare to welcome Scarlets to Thomond Park on Saturday (5:15pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports).
Josh Wycherley returns from his neck injury to start at loosehead prop following the departure of loanee Dian Bleuler, with Ian Costello’s starting XV otherwise unchanged from Munster’s bonus-point victory at Rodney Parade on 25 January.
Tom Ahern again starts in the second row having been released from Ireland camp, while Niall Scannell comes onto a more experienced bench than was the case for Munster’s trip to Wales last month.
Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from the back row.
Munster (v Scarlets)
15. Ben O’Connor
14. Shane Daly
13. Tom Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
10. Billy Burns
9. Ethan Coughlan
1. Josh Wycherley
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Oli Jager
4. Tom Ahern
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Kieran Ryan
18. John Ryan
19. Brian Gleeson
20. John Hodnett
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Tony Butler
23. Shay McCarthy
