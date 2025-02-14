Josh Wycherley's return the only change to Munster's XV to face Scarlets

MUNSTER HAVE MADE just one change to their side that beat the Dragons as they prepare to welcome Scarlets to Thomond Park on Saturday (5:15pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports).

Josh Wycherley returns from his neck injury to start at loosehead prop following the departure of loanee Dian Bleuler, with Ian Costello’s starting XV otherwise unchanged from Munster’s bonus-point victory at Rodney Parade on 25 January.

Tom Ahern again starts in the second row having been released from Ireland camp, while Niall Scannell comes onto a more experienced bench than was the case for Munster’s trip to Wales last month.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from the back row.

Munster (v Scarlets)

15. Ben O’Connor

14. Shane Daly

13. Tom Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Billy Burns

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Oli Jager

4. Tom Ahern

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Kieran Ryan

18. John Ryan

19. Brian Gleeson

20. John Hodnett

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Tony Butler

23. Shay McCarthy