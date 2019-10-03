This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murphy forced off against Russia as Ireland's injury problems mount

Murphy lasted than half an hour against Russia after sustaining what appeared to be a rib problem.

By Ciaran Kennedy Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 7,593 Views 24 Comments
Jordi Murphy was forced off with injury against Russia.
JORDI MURPHY’S FIRST appearance at the 2019 Rugby World Cup lasted only 27 minutes after he was forced off with what appeared to be a rib problem against Russia.

Murphy, who only arrived in Japan on Sunday having being called up to replace the injured Jack Conan, was fast-tracked into the Ireland back-row for today’s Pool A game in Kobe.

Yet he lasted less than half an hour before sustaining the injury, with CJ Stander coming in for Murphy off the bench.

Murphy appeared to pick up the problem after taking contact in a maul, and while the Ulster player tried to play through the pain he was shortly withdrawn.

Joe Schmidt will hope the problem isn’t serious, with Ireland’s back-row options already looking thin ahead of the meeting with Samoa on Saturday week.

Ireland are expected to provide an update on Murphy after the game.

 

 

 

