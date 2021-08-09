Membership : Access or Sign Up
Video analysis: How the Springboks ground out a series win against the Lions

Eoin Toolan joined Murray Kinsella in the analysis room after Saturday’s third and final Lions Test.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Aug 2021, 11:17 AM
AS THE DUST settled on a Lions tour like no other, and a disappointing series defeat for the Lions, Eoin Toolan joined Murray Kinsella in the analysis room for the latest Rugby Weekly Extra video show.

Eoin broke down the opening 10 minutes of the Lions’ attack under Dan Biggar, and how it was transformed when Finn Russell was sprung from the bench in the early stages of Saturday’s third Test.

Murray took a closer look at the great attacking positions which the Lions put themselves into, and the disappointment of their inability to capitalise when it mattered the most.

And there was plenty of time too to reflect on the match-winning class of Cheslin Kolbe.

