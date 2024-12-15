Na Fianna leave it late to book All-Ireland final spot

Na Fianna (Dublin) 0-17

Loughrea (Galway) 0-16

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

A 64th MINUTE point from AJ Murphy put Na Fianna through to their first ever All-Ireland Club SHC final after a scrappy semi-final victory over Loughrea.

The Dublin champions didn’t lead until the 57th minute but with 10 points from Colin Currie, they clung onto Loughrea’s coattails for long enough to slingshot ahead for a finish.

New Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin will have to double-job for another few weeks ahead of the novel final against Cork representatives Sarsfields.

Na Fianna had beaten the Laois, Wexford, and Offaly champions in the five weeks since Loughrea claimed their county title but it was the Galway side who seemed sharper for the first half in front of 2,604 fans.

They opened with a Tiernan Killeen point from the throw-in before Cullen Killeen’s one-two yielded another, with a Currie free sandwiched in between.

AJ Murphy goes up with Kieran Hanrahan and Brian Keary. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Kevin Burke’s catch led to a Na Fianna leveller from Murphy but Loughrea broke away with the next five without reply.

Darren Shaughnessy contributed a pair, Tiernan Killeen clipped two frees, and the hard-working Joe Mooney was fist-pumping when his shot split the posts.

The lead was 0-7 to 0-2 and they traded points from there to the break. Seán Currie stopped the bleeding with a score. Loughrea centre-back Shane Morgan launched two long-range frees either side of one from Colin Currie.

The error-strewn contest was briefly elevated by a few quickfire points in the closing minutes. Brian Ryan and Seán Currie found the target for Na Fianna. In between, Anthony Burns opened his account at the other end.

Dónal Burke had been fouled for Na Fianna’s first free but was otherwise quiet, with his opening shot in first-half stoppage time missing the posts.

It was 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time and Morgan’s third free reopened the five-point buffer on the resumption.

Na Fianna hadn’t yet put back-to-back scores together but perhaps encouraged by a Ciarán Stacey goal chance – even if his mishit effort was gathered by Gearóid Loughnane – the Dubs suddenly necklaced three in a row.

Advertisement

Colin Currie recovered from two missed frees to nail his next pair and Stacey also struck over.

After Ian Hanrahan interrupted their momentum, Currie tagged on two more while Stacey’s second goal opening was foiled by Loughnane.

A HawkEye-awarded point for substitute Jamie Ryan and scores from Burns and Tiernan Killeen kept Loughrea a step ahead but they survived a close scare when Loughnane saved from Jack Meagher and Murphy volleyed the rebound over.

Na Fianna were cleaning up now and Colin Currie reeled off three on the spin to level for the first time in 45 minutes and then edge them into a first lead.

A Tiernan Killeen free levelled matters for a fourth time on the hour but Stacey fed Murphy to be Na Fianna’s hero.

Scorers for Na Fianna: Colin Currie 0-10 (7f, 1 65), AJ Murphy 0-3, Seán Currie 0-2, Brian Ryan 0-1, Ciarán Stacey 0-1.

Scorers for Loughrea: Tiernan Killeen 0-5 (3f), Shane Morgan 0-3 (3f), Anthony Burns 0-2, Darren Shaughnessy 0-2, Ian Hanrahan 0-1, Cullen Killeen 0-1, Joe Mooney 0-1, Jamie Ryan 0-1.

Loughrea

1. Gearóid Loughnane

2. Paul Hoban, 3. Johnny Coen, 4. Kieran Hanrahan

5. Shane O’Brien, 6. Shane Morgan, 7. Brian Keary

8. Ian Hanrahan (capt), 9. Cullen Killeen

10. Caimin Killeen, 11. Tiernan Killeen, 12. Joe Mooney

13. Anthony Burns, 14. Neil Keary, 15. Darren Shaughnessy

Subs:

21. Jamie Ryan for Keary (40)

22. Dylan Shaughnessy for Darren Shaughnessy (56)

26. Vince Morgan for Caimin Killeen (57)

Na Fianna

1. Jonathan Tracey

2. Seán Burke, 3. Conor McHugh, 7. Kevin Burke

5. Paul O’Dea, 6. Liam Rushe, 9. Peter Feeney

8. Brian Ryan, 12. Seán Currie

22. Jack Meagher, 11. Dónal Burke (capt), 10. Ciarán Stacey

13. Colin Currie, 14. AJ Murphy, 15. Gavin King

Subs:

20. Diarmuid Clerkin for King (25)

30. Tom Brennan for Clerkin (47)

17. Shane Barrett for O’Dea (57)

4. Donal Ryan for Meagher (59, temporary)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)