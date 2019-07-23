This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool-linked Fekir completes transfer to Real Betis

After nearly moving to Anfield in the summer of 2018, the France playmaker will head to Spain to compete in La Liga.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 8:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,009 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4735424
Nabil Fekir; heading for Spain.
FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Nabil Fekir has completed his move from Lyon to Real Betis, the Liga club have announced.

Fekir, who nearly completed a move to Liverpool a year ago, has signed on with Betis on a four-year deal, making the move for a reported fee of around €20 million.

Another €10m is rumoured to be possible in incentives, with Lyon receiving a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Fekir’s younger brother, Yassin, also has joined Betis with Lyon said to be receiving a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 26-year-old playmaker had spent the entirety of his senior career with Lyon, breaking into the first-team squad in 2013. The 2014-15 season saw Fekir have his first strong year, scoring 13 goals and adding nine assists, but it was in the 2017-18 campaign where he burst onto the scene.

Fekir scored 18 goals and added eight assists for Lyon, while chipping in another three goals and an assist in the Europa League that season.

