Liverpool's Keita heading back to Europe after escaping Guinea's military coup

The Premier League club were confident they could get the midfielder back ‘in a timely manner.’

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 5:17 PM
LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER NABY Keita is on his way back to Europe after flying out of Guinea despite the country being in the midst of a military coup.

After borders were closed following the overthrowing of President Alpha Conde, Guinea’s World Cup qualifying opponents Morocco – whose match on Monday was postponed due to the instability – were granted an escort to leave the country.

However, the situation locally remained confusing but the PA news agency understands Keita and some of his team-mates boarded a flight on Tuesday and are heading home.

Liverpool were in constant dialogue with their player and relevant authorities over the last few days and were confident they could get the midfielder back “in a timely manner”.

The Reds play Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

