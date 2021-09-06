Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 6 September 2021
Liverpool ‘satisfied Naby Keita is safe’ as they work to get him out of Guinea

The 26-year-old was on international duty in his homeland when an apparent military coup took place.

By Press Association Monday 6 Sep 2021, 12:12 PM
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.
LIVERPOOL ARE IN constant dialogue with the relevant authorities as they work to bring midfielder Naby Keita back from Guinea after an apparent military coup in the country.

The 26-year-old was on international duty in his homeland when a group of soldiers detained president Alpha Conde and volatility in the country – hours of heavy gunfire were reported around the presidential palace on Sunday – resulted in Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco on Monday being postponed.

But with all borders closed the visiting team were escorted to the airport after negotiations at embassy-level gave them special dispensation to leave Conakry.

Keita remains in Guinea but is “safe and well” and his club are working on solutions to bring him back to Merseyside.

“We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management,” said a Liverpool spokesman in a statement to the PA news agency.

“We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for.

“Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner.” 

