Egyptian fencer reveals she competed in Paris at seven months pregnant

EGYPTIAN FENCER NADA Hafez revealed on social media that she competed at the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.

The three-time Olympian beat American rival Elizabeth Tartakovsky to reach the last 16 in the individual sabre before losing out in yesterday’s quarter final to South Korea’s Hayoung Jeon.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!” Hafez wrote on Instagram.

“My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it.

“I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16! I’m lucky to have shared the trust of my husband and that of my family to be able to come this far.

“This specific Olympics was different; Three-times Olympian but this time carrying a little Olympian one!”