Tuesday 9 February 2021
Nadia Power builds on impressive indoor form with solid run in Liévin

Andrew Coscoran set a new indoor PB as he finished fifth behind Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500m.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 8:23 PM
Power, second from left, chased home Jozwik in France.
Image: World Athletics
Image: World Athletics

IRELAND’S NADIA POWER continued her fine start to the indoor season in Liévin, France on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old ran 2:03.84 to finish second in her 800m race at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meet, won by Poland’s Joanna Jozwik in a time of 2:02.97.

Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie won the evening’s other 800m race in 2:00.64.

Dublin’s Power kicked off her season in style last month when she smashed her indoor PB and set a new Irish indoor record of 2:02.44 in Vienna.

She backed up that run with another promising display in Metz on Saturday where she clocked 2:02.96.

Later on Tuesday evening, Andrew Coscoran set a new indoor PB in the men’s 1500m, won in scintillating fashion by Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Coscoran finished strongly to take fifth in a time of 3:37.20, taking almost eight-tenths of a second off his previous indoor best set last year and moving up to fifth in the Irish all-time list.

Ingebrigtsen set a new European indoor record, winning in 3:31.80.

