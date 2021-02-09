Nadia Power builds on impressive indoor form with solid run in Liévin

IRELAND’S NADIA POWER continued her fine start to the indoor season in Liévin, France on Tuesday evening.
The 23-year-old ran 2:03.84 to finish second in her 800m race at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meet, won by Poland’s Joanna Jozwik in a time of 2:02.97.
Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie won the evening’s other 800m race in 2:00.64.
Dublin’s Power kicked off her season in style last month when she smashed her indoor PB and set a new Irish indoor record of 2:02.44 in Vienna.
She backed up that run with another promising display in Metz on Saturday where she clocked 2:02.96.
Later on Tuesday evening, Andrew Coscoran set a new indoor PB in the men’s 1500m, won in scintillating fashion by Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Coscoran finished strongly to take fifth in a time of 3:37.20, taking almost eight-tenths of a second off his previous indoor best set last year and moving up to fifth in the Irish all-time list.
Ingebrigtsen set a new European indoor record, winning in 3:31.80.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS