Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Power claims 800m victory in Zagreb to complete incredible 8 days

Nadia Power has clocked three of the fastest times of her career in just over a week.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 8:29 PM
File photo of Ireland's Nadia Power.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLINER NADIA POWER finished in first place in the women’s 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Zagreb tonight after clocking a time of 2:02.08.

Power’s second-fastest time over the distance was enough to see her finish convincingly ahead of Hanna Hermansson of Sweden (2:02.66) and Freitas Marta Pen of Portugal (2:03.02).

She has enjoyed an incredible run of form in the past eight days by running three of the fastest times of her career in successive races.

A week ago today she set a new Irish U23 800m record after running 2:01.01 in Rovereto, Italy to finish third in a top class international field.

She then followed this up with 2:02.12 at PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia on Friday last which is her third fastest time of her career.

Olympian Thomas Barr finished off his season in a positive manner with a
third place and season’s best of 50:00 in Gala De Castelli meet in Switzerland.

The race was won by France’s Ludvy Vaillant in 49.22 with David
Kendziera third in 49.67.

