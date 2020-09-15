Power claims 800m victory in Zagreb to complete incredible 8 days

DUBLINER NADIA POWER finished in first place in the women’s 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Zagreb tonight after clocking a time of 2:02.08.

Power’s second-fastest time over the distance was enough to see her finish convincingly ahead of Hanna Hermansson of Sweden (2:02.66) and Freitas Marta Pen of Portugal (2:03.02).

She has enjoyed an incredible run of form in the past eight days by running three of the fastest times of her career in successive races.

A week ago today she set a new Irish U23 800m record after running 2:01.01 in Rovereto, Italy to finish third in a top class international field.

She then followed this up with 2:02.12 at PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia on Friday last which is her third fastest time of her career.

Olympian Thomas Barr finished off his season in a positive manner with a

third place and season’s best of 50:00 in Gala De Castelli meet in Switzerland.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The race was won by France’s Ludvy Vaillant in 49.22 with David

Kendziera third in 49.67.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!