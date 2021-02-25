BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Another new addition for St Pat's as Reading striker arrives on loan

Nahum Melvin-Lambert made three first-team appearances for the Royals earlier this season.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 3:38 PM
Reading striker Nahum Melvin-Lambert.
Image: Reading FC
Image: Reading FC

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have found a new number 9 for the 2021 season after completing the signing of Nahum Melvin-Lambert.

A busy week in the transfer market continued on deadline day for manager Stephen O’Donnell, as he secured the temporary signing of the 18-year-old English striker from Reading.

Having signed his first professional contract with the English Championship club, Melvin-Lambert has been sent out on loan to the League of Ireland to accumulate further experience of competitive senior football.

As well as scoring six times for the Royals’ U23 side this season, he has made three first-team appearances in domestic cup fixtures. 

“I’m very happy to have joined St Pat’s and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Melvin-Lambert said.

“I’ve have good conversations with Stephen [O'Donnell] after my agent told me about the option to go on loan. I have heard a lot about the club and the league. This is a great opportunity for me, it’s an exciting challenge and one I’m ready for.

“I’m looking forward to the physical side and the competitiveness of the league and to playing in games with points on the line. I’ll work hard and will be aiming to score some goals at Richmond Park.” 

Melvin-Lambert is the third new addition to the St Pat’s squad in as many days. Midfielder Alfie Lewis arrived on a loan deal from West Ham United on Tuesday, before former Dundalk defender Paddy Barrett sealed his return to the League of Ireland following spells in the USA and Cambodia.

“I’m delighted to get Nahum on board. We are very happy to have him and to get it done before the deadline,” O’Donnell said.

“He has a great goalscoring record in the Reading U23s and has scored six goals in his last eleven games. Nahum will give us a lot more attacking options heading into the season. He is excited about the move and about getting going in League of Ireland first-team football.”

Pat’s, who finished sixth last season, will begin the new campaign with a Dublin derby against champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on 19 March. 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

