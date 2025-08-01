Nans View shades victory in Galway thriller

NANS VIEW clung on for a narrow success in the Guinness Handicap at Galway.

The feature event on day four of the Festival developed into a real battle up the straight, with Cloud Seeker and Nans View having raced prominently throughout and plenty of challengers seemingly lining up in behind.

However, 12-1 shot Nans View was incredibly game in the hands of Leigh Roche, entering the final furlong with a slight advantage before Cheeky Wink and Acapulco Bay both charged through in the dying strides.

Nans View was ahead in front on the line, though, with Cheeky Wink taking second, half a length ahead of Acapulco Bay.

Winning trainer Jarlath Fahey said: “I thought halfway up the straight we were there, the last 50 to 100 yards was very terrifying!

“She is game, and she did hang on well in fairness. It was a brilliant ride by Leigh.

“She was second here last year, and she had won over a mile and a half in the last race of the year (in October).

“That day, Ronan (Whelan, jockey) said she could be a premier handicap filly next year, so it was half in our mind from then on and we were minding her.

“A few things went wrong, and the yard hasn’t been in form all year. They are running well, but they aren’t winning. We minded her for here and thankfully it worked out.”

Turnpike Trip defied his veteran status with a game victory in the Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase.

Out of action for three years before returning in May, Charles Byrnes’ 11-year-old had failed to make an impact in two starts but roared back to winning form as a 20-1 chance in the hands of the trainer’s son, Philip.

Turnpike Trip was in the front rank for much of the race and looked to be beaten when headed at the last, only to rally for a length-and-a-half victory over Antrim Coast.

The winning trainer said, “It’s great to get the win here. I’ve been coming here for years, and I’ve had a few winners, but it’s a very hard place to win.

“Philip said he got in under the second last and the last and lost momentum a small bit but he really powered up the hill then.

“It’s a brilliant feeling, especially that Philip rode it. Unfortunately, the owner (Peter Acheson) couldn’t make it here today, but it’s a great feeling.”

Intense Approach (13-2) made a victorious start over fences in the Guinness Beginners Chase while Mighty Danu was an 11-1 debut winner in the James’s Gate Irish EBF Median Auction Maiden.