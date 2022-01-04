Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 4 January 2022
Naoisha McAloon makes Durham move from Peamount

The 22-year-old goalkeeper joins the promotion-chasing side.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 2:40 PM
31 minutes ago 487 Views 0 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRISH GOALKEEPER Naoisha McAloon has signed with FA Women’s Championship side Durham Women. 

The 22-year-old was a key part of the Peamount United side which won the FAI Women’s National League in 2019 and 2020. 

“I’m delighted – it’s a great club to be a part of and I’m really looking forward to getting going and being part of the team,” said McAloon. “The standards are so high and the expectations from everyone are really high as well.

“It’s a demanding environment which is really good, and I’ve really enjoyed myself so far. Durham are always up there, so I’d love to help as much as I can and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

McAloon, who was recently trained with Vera Pauw’s senior Ireland side, will be eligible for the Wildcats once international clearance is obtained. 

“I am delighted to welcome Naoisha to Durham and believe we have signed an excellent goalkeeper who will only improve working under Stephen [Brass] our goalkeeping coach and alongside the other ‘keepers at the club,” manager Lee Sanders said.  

“She’s had a great education and successful league and cup seasons with Peamount United – and of course the honour of being around the Irish national squad, which is all hugely positive for her and hopefully will be a huge benefit to us all at the club.”

Durham Women are currently sitting second in the Championship table, two points behind Liverpool. 

The42 Team

