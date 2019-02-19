This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Naomi Osaka upset in first match as world number one days after splitting from coach

Playing as world number one without a full-time coach, Osaka crashed out of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 6:25 PM
59 minutes ago 1,059 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4502467
Okaka dejected after her second round defeat on Tuesday.
Okaka dejected after her second round defeat on Tuesday.
Okaka dejected after her second round defeat on Tuesday.

NAOMI OSAKA ENDURED a tough start to life as world number one as she was dumped out of the Dubai Tennis Championships by Kristina Mladenovic.

The 21-year-old climbed to the top of the rankings for the first time after winning a second consecutive grand slam title at the Australian Open at the start of the year, yet her form deserted her as she returned to action on Tuesday.

Playing without a full-time coach following Sascha Bajin’s departure – instead aided by Japan Tennis Association trainer Masashi Yoshikawa – Osaka floundered early on and could not recover.

Mladenovic ran out a 6-3 6-3 winner and upset the assembled Japanese fans who witnessed a surprisingly flat performance from the evening’s star attraction.

Osaka was slow to get going in front of an expectant crowd and was quickly broken twice, first finding the net after a series of sloppy serves and then bowing again under pressure from Mladenovic.

Source: WTA/YouTube

The Japanese responded to the second setback in style, breaking back after a pair of stunning returns brought her fans to their feet, yet a double fault at the end of another disappointing service game handed Mladenovic the opening set.

Osaka had her head in her hands as she dropped three consecutive points and received a time violation at the start of the second, swiftly suffering another break at the hands of a now rampant opponent.

That was the first of seven breaks in succession, with Osaka returning well but repeatedly giving up her foothold in the match, shrugging bemusedly as she failed to hold serve for the seventh time in the set.

Mladenovic then had the opportunity to serve out the match and she assuredly delivered to clinch victory inside 65 minutes.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    IRELAND
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    SCOTLAND
    Dropping Parra and Lopez nothing to do with their criticism of coaching, insists Brunel
    Dropping Parra and Lopez nothing to do with their criticism of coaching, insists Brunel
    Experienced Clermont duo Parra and Lopez left out in the cold for Scotland clash
    Healy, Mageean and Barr lead the way to Glasgow as strong Irish team named for European Indoors

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie