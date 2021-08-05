Natalya Coyle in joint-third after excellent fencing round in Olympic Pentathlon

IRELAND’S NATALYA COYLE is in a tie for third place in the modern Pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics after an excellent display in the fencing ranking round.

Coyle goes into tomorrow’s action with 238 points, the same number as Uliana Batashova of the Russian Olympic Committee, after winning 23 of her 35 bouts.

The Meath woman, who finished in sixth place at the Rio Games and ninth in London, is currently six points off the silver medal position and 36 points away from gold with four more events on the way tomorrow.

Coyle will now prepare for the swimming, laser shooting, showjumping and cross country stages as she continues her chase for an Olympic medal. There will also be a fencing bonus round to come on Friday too.

An impressive first round with the Women's Individual Fencing Ranking Round, Natalya Coyle is lying in joint third place going into day 2! A steady and determined performance sees the Meath woman score a total of 238 points!! #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/UjdWQf0ecU — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 5, 2021

