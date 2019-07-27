Stoke City give backing to Irish youngster Nathan Collins with new five-year deal

Nathan Collins signs his new contract in the company of Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes.

Nathan Collins signs his new contract in the company of Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes.

NATHAN COLLINS HAS committed his future to Stoke City, despite recent reports which suggested that the Irish youngster has generated interest from Manchester United.

Yesterday, Collins — who still had two years remaining on his previous deal — put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Stoke.

“Nathan is a very talented young man,” said Stoke City manager Nathan Jones, who handed the central defender three first-team appearances towards the end of last season’s Championship campaign.

“He’s not the finished article by any means and he still has a great deal to learn, but anyone who has seen him play will recognise he has great ability and potential.

“He’s willing to learn, which is the most important thing, and we’re delighted that he sees his long-term future with us.”

Collins had seemingly been recommended to Manchester United by former Red Devils midfielder Darren Fletcher, who was a team-mate of the 18-year-old at Stoke last season.

The Leixlip native featured for the Republic of Ireland U19s in their successful bid to qualify for this summer’s European Championship.

However, he was one of several players prevented from travelling to the tournament in Armenia due to being required for pre-season preparations with his club’s first-team.

“Nathan has made tremendous progress since joining us from Cherry Orchard two years ago,” said Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes.

“He’s a very mature individual, as he has shown with his performances for the first-team, and we are convinced he has a big future ahead of him.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!