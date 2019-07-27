This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stoke City give backing to Irish youngster Nathan Collins with new five-year deal

The 18-year-old central defender had reportedly been attracting interest from Manchester United.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,695 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4742833
Nathan Collins signs his new contract in the company of Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes.
Image: Stoke City FC
Nathan Collins signs his new contract in the company of Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes.
Nathan Collins signs his new contract in the company of Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes.
Image: Stoke City FC

NATHAN COLLINS HAS committed his future to Stoke City, despite recent reports which suggested that the Irish youngster has generated interest from Manchester United.

Yesterday, Collins — who still had two years remaining on his previous deal — put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Stoke.

“Nathan is a very talented young man,” said Stoke City manager Nathan Jones, who handed the central defender three first-team appearances towards the end of last season’s Championship campaign.

“He’s not the finished article by any means and he still has a great deal to learn, but anyone who has seen him play will recognise he has great ability and potential.

“He’s willing to learn, which is the most important thing, and we’re delighted that he sees his long-term future with us.”

Collins had seemingly been recommended to Manchester United by former Red Devils midfielder Darren Fletcher, who was a team-mate of the 18-year-old at Stoke last season.

The Leixlip native featured for the Republic of Ireland U19s in their successful bid to qualify for this summer’s European Championship.

However, he was one of several players prevented from travelling to the tournament in Armenia due to being required for pre-season preparations with his club’s first-team.

“Nathan has made tremendous progress since joining us from Cherry Orchard two years ago,” said Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes.

“He’s a very mature individual, as he has shown with his performances for the first-team, and we are convinced he has a big future ahead of him.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie