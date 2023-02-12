Advertisement
PA Nathan Jones has been sacked as manager.
# CUT LOSSES
Southampton sack Nathan Jones after three months in charge
The 49-year-old boss leaves along with first-team coaches Alan Sheehan and Chris Cohen.
28 minutes ago

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SACKED manager Nathan Jones just three months after he took charge.

The Welshman replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl on 10 November and following yesterday’s dismal 2-1 home defeat to a Wolves side that had been reduced to 10 men in the first half, the club have made the decision to cut their losses, with Athlone native Alan Sheehan also departing from Jones’ coaching staff.

The Saints are rock bottom of the Premier League after winning just one of eight top-flight games during Jones’ tenure.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

The42 Team
