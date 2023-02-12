Southampton sack Nathan Jones after three months in charge

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SACKED manager Nathan Jones just three months after he took charge.

The Welshman replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl on 10 November and following yesterday’s dismal 2-1 home defeat to a Wolves side that had been reduced to 10 men in the first half, the club have made the decision to cut their losses, with Athlone native Alan Sheehan also departing from Jones’ coaching staff.

The Saints are rock bottom of the Premier League after winning just one of eight top-flight games during Jones’ tenure.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”