Joy for Paris Olympians on semi-final night at National Elite Boxing Championships

IT WAS A successful night for the Paris Olympians in action at the National Elite Boxing Championships, with final spots on offer across various weights in the men’s and men’s women’s divisions.

Jack Marley, Dean Clancy, Daina Moorehouse and Jennifer Lehane were among the semi-final winners at the National Boxing stadium.

The women’s 54kg division was up first.

Shannon Sweeney went into the semi-finals as the reigning champion but it was a unanimous 5-0 victory for Paris Olympian, and four-time national champion, Daina Moorehouse.

Moorehouse will progress to the final on Saturday where she will contest for the Elite title against Caitlin Fryers who also scored a 5-0 win against Niamh Earley.

Jennifer Lehane, another Paris Olympian, was also successful at the National Stadium this evening. Fighting in the women’s 54kg, the two-time champion got the better of Antrim’s Nicole Clyde via unanimous decision to book her place in the final.

She will be joined by Ballynacargy’s Robyn Kelly who won out a Westmeath derby against Niamh Keogh of Mullingar. The European medalist also progressed from her semi-final with a unanimous decision win.

In the men’s 60kg, Adam Hession was declared the 4-0 winner after the second round against Adam Kiely after Kiely was forced to withdraw from their semi-final.

The other semi-final bout in this division was between 2022 Commonwealth gold medallist Jude Gallagher and reigning 57kg champion Gavin Ryan. But it was the Paris Olympian and two-time champion Gallagher who prevailed with a unanimous victory.

The final of the men’s 65kg will be fought between Olympian Dean Clancy and Jason Nevin.

Clancy defeated Roy Colgan in what was a repeat of the 2025 semi-final where Colgan was a shock winner. But it was two-time champion Clancy who triumphed on this occasion, edging the fight 3-2.

Olympic Mullingar’s Nevin came out on top in the Westmeath derby against Luke Hall of Rochfordbridge with a 4-1 result.

Terry McEntee grabbed the first of the final spots in the men’s 70kg after his 3-2 win over Cian Cramer.

He will take on the defending champion Jon McConnell who secured a unanimous decision win over Ryan Jenkins.

In the first of the men’s 85kg semi-finals, World Youth medalist Nathan Ojo defeated the reigning champion Brian Kennedy via unanimous decision. The other semi-final went to Robbie Olusola who advanced with a 3-2 split decision against Jason Clancy Jr.

The final fight of the evening was between Paris Olympic quarter-finalist Jack Marley and Wayne Rafferty in the men’s 90kg.

Marley, aiming to complete a five-in-a-row this year, dominated proceedings to secure a unanimous 5-0 win. He will defend his title in the final against North Down’s Garyn McAllister who received a bye into the final.

National Championships Results

Women’s 51kg

Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) defeats Shannon Sweeney (St Annes) 5-0

Shannon Sweeney (St Annes) 5-0 Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) defeats Niamh Earley (Unit 3) 5-0

Women’s 54 kg

Jennifer Lehane (DCU Athletic) defeats Nicole Clyde (Antrim) 5-0

Nicole Clyde (Antrim) 5-0 Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy) defeats Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar) 5-0

Men’s 60kg

Adam Hession (Monivea) defeats Adam Kiely (Saviours Crystal) 4-0

Adam Kiely (Saviours Crystal) 4-0 Jude Gallagher (Two Castles OBA) defeats Gavin Ryan (Ratoath GG) 5-0

Men’s 65kg

Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) defeats Roy Colgan (Avona) 3-2

Roy Colgan (Avona) 3-2 Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) defeats Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge) 4-1 winner

Men’s 70kg

Terry McEntee (DCU Athletic) defeats Cian Cramer (Cabra) 3-2

Cian Cramer (Cabra) 3-2 Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) defeats Ryan Jenkins (Jobstown) 5-0

Men’s 85kg

Nathan Ojo (Esker) defeats Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Eden) 5-0

Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Eden) 5-0 Robbie Olusola (Celtic Eagles) defeats Jason Clancy Jr (Sean McDermott)

Men’s 90kg