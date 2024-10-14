Craig Bellamy makes history as Wales manager, Leweling rockets Germany past Dutch

HARRY WILSON MAINTAINED his scoring streak for Wales as a 1-0 Nations League win over Montenegro saw manager Craig Bellamy create Welsh football history.

Bellamy became the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his first four games as his side stayed two points behind Group B4 leaders Turkey, 4-2 winners in Iceland.

Wilson has found himself a bit-part player at Fulham this season, managing only 36 minutes in the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old’s influence has steadily grown on the Wales set-up, and he was on target again after scoring previously against Montenegro and Iceland.

By winning and dispatching a 36th-minute penalty, Wilson became the first Welshman to score in three successive games for his country since Gareth Bale at Euro 2016.

A 63-minute rocket from debutant Jamie Leweling gave Germany a 1-0 win over a limp Netherlands in Munich on Monday and a first appearance in the Nations League knockout rounds.

The Stuttgart forward was called off the bench after an injury to club teammate Deniz Undav in the warm-up.

Leweling had an early goal ruled out for the tightest of offsides before blasting in a loose ball from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Oliver Baumann, at 34 the oldest debutant goalie in Germany history, pulled off a spectacular save from Donyell Malen in the final minute to protect Germany’s victory.

The Netherlands, missing suspended captain Virgil van Dijk, were poor until the dying stages. They stayed second in the group but only on goal difference ahead of Hungary, who beat Bosnia 2-0.

Xavi Simons rattled the crossbar late as the Dutch hinted at a possible comeback, with Malen also going close but failing to break through.

Randal Kolo Muani of Paris Saint-Germain scored twice as France again won in the absence of Kylian Mbappe on Monday, beating Belgium 2-1 away.

Kolo Muani’s opener from the penalty spot in the 35th minute at the King Baudouin Stadium was cancelled out by Lois Openda in first-half stoppage time.

But Kolo Muani, who has had a difficult start to the season with his club, then headed in the winner just after the hour mark.

France, who saw Belgium’s Youri Tielemans squander an early spot-kick, held on with 10 men after stand-in captain Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off late on.

The result was France’s second win in as many games in this international break, despite them being minus skipper Mbappe, who was allowed to sit out the matches following a recent thigh injury.

