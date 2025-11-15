Navan waterlogged and transferred to Monday

THE FIRST DAY of the Navan Racing Festival has been cancelled and transferred to Monday.

Champion chaser Marine Nationale is due to headline the Bar One Racing Fortria Chase while Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Kopek Des Bordes is in line to make his chasing debut.

However, following 23mm of rain, parts of the track are unfit for racing. There will be a 7.30am inspection ahead of Sunday’s scheduled meeting.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: “Unfortunately following a further 23mm of rain in the last 24 hours the track at Navan is waterlogged in places and unfit for racing so today’s fixture has been cancelled.

“It is currently raining and it is forecast to continue until early afternoon, unfortunately we have no option but to cancel the fixture scheduled for today.

“Thankfully I can confirm that today’s card has been transferred to Monday with declarations to stand. The forecast is for the weather to improve later today and a dry night is expected however there will be a further inspection tomorrow morning at 7.30am ahead of racing on Sunday.”

The second day of Cheltenham’s Paddy Power Gold Cup fixture will go ahead as planned with the track passing an inspection, as did Uttoxeter.

There was no inspection needed at Wetherby.