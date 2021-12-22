LeBron injures ankle as Suns power past Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis look on from the LA Lakers bench.

DEVIN BOOKER AND Deandre Ayton powered the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns to a 108-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, whose superstar LeBron James suffered a left ankle injury.

Booker delivered 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Ayton contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Suns won their fourth game in a row and sixth in seven starts.

The Suns, who lost to Milwaukee in last season’s NBA Finals, improved the NBA’s best record to 25-5, just ahead of the Golden State Warriors (26-6). It marks the team’s second-best 30-game start in team history.

The Suns led only 54-52 at halftime but stretched the margin to 85-73 entering the fourth quarter and pulled away from there.

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James led the Lakers with 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting and added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals while Russell Westbrook added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the hosts, whose losing streak hit three games.

James, who turns 37 next week, drove to the hoop near the midpoint of the third quarter and his left foot landed on the foot of Phoenix forward Jae Crowder.

James collapsed to the court, grabbed the ankle, rolled over and pounded the court three times with his left fist.

He stayed in the game but wasn’t around for the finish, and the Lakers have to be concerned about the status of his ankle with big man Anthony Davis sidelined for four weeks by a knee injury.

The Lakers fell to 16-16 to share seventh in the Western Conference.

At Miami, Heat reserve Tyler Herro and starter Duncan Robinson each scored 26 points to power Miami over Indiana 125-96, delivering the Pacers’ most lopsided loss of the season.

French guard Evan Fournier scored a game-high 22 points while Kemba Walker added 21 points and Julius Randle had 21 points and 11 rebounds to power the New York Knicks over visiting Detroit 105-91.

Jalen Brunson scored 28 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks over visiting Minnesota 114-102.

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed off eight assists to power the New Orleans Pelicans over visiting Portland 111-97.

